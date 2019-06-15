Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Florence (Hill) Beane. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Rose Marie Florence (Hill) Beane, 77, of Augusta, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, peacefully, under Hospice Care after a long illness.



She was born in Augusta on Sept. 22, 1941, the daughter of Dominique and Marie (Pepin) Hill.



Rose Marie graduated from Cony High School in 1960 and received an associate degree from UMA in Augusta.



She was worked at Frank Pomerleau's in Augusta for several years and for the State of Maine DMV for over 12 years. Rose Marie loved to travel, cook and most of all she loved her family.



Rose Marie is survived by her five children, with her first husband, Dale Thompson: Cindy Lee and husband, Dana Bowman, of Limington, Robin Ann and Perry Andrews of Newfield, Susan Lynn Vigue of Winthrop, Todd Michael Thompson of Winthrop, David Dominique Thompson of Augusta; a brother, Robert Henry Hill of Augusta; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.



A private family burial will be held at the Holy Family Cemetery, in Augusta.



