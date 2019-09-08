Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Hayden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Rose M. Hayden passed away August 31, 2019. She was born on Dec. 26, 1943 in Pawtucket R.I. to Henry and Rose Vanasse.



With her first husband, Rose had three daughters, Lisa and twins Lynn and Linda.



Rose's first foray into the job world brought her to Hasbro in Pawtucket, where she was a keyboard puncher. Her girls will never forget the GI Joes that she brought home to them and other Hasbro favorites during her time there.



In 1976, Rose moved to Maine with her girls and second husband. In Maine the family moved to the country and ran a small farm. Rose never thought she would ever experience things such as haying, stacking wood and chasing cows down the road! Living on the farm was not enough for Rose, however, so she sought employment out of the house. One of her first jobs in Maine was working at Laurel Plastics in Madison where she met many people that turned into lifelong friends. She then tried her hand briefly at Scott Paper, but found her true calling working in various convenience stores in the area. This is where Rose truly shined as she was a people person and loved to banter daily with her customers. Here again is where she made some lifelong friends and wonderful memories, especially when she met her third husband, Delbert. Rose worked at Cumberland Farms and ended her working life at Irving.



Rose was known for her wicked sense of humor and loyalty to customers, friends and family. When she retired, she didn't slow down and would often get together with friends for lunch and make the rounds around town, especially Taylor's Drug to give the girls who worked there a good-natured hard time.



Rose loved her weekly dinners out with Delbert, walking around town with her friend Gloria, watching old movies, watching tennis (her "boyfriend" was Rafael Nadal!), playing a little cribbage, visits from friends, but mostly, Rose loved spending time with her girls and their children. To her grand babies, she was fondly known as "Meme" and her great grand babies "The Old Meme". Her favorite time of year was Christmas and every year the family all gathered at her and Delbert's house on Christmas Eve for good company, good food and to celebrate her birthday. This was a tradition that Rose carried on from her parents and has been taken over by her granddaughter Deserey.



Rose was predeceased by her parents; her sister Beatrice Brierly, brother-in-law Ken Brierly, sister-in-law Evelyn Vanasse, and the father of her children, Peter, whom she remained friends with.



She is survived by her husband of 28 years Delbert; her daughter Lisa and her partner John, her daughter Linda, daughter Lynn and partner Tom; and brothers Raymond and Robert. She is also survived by her stepchildren Diane, Debbie, Sonny, Danielle, Darlene and Dawn; grandchildren, Shayne and his wife Chelsey and their children Braeden, Grayson and Kahlynn, Deserey and her partner Jimmy and their daughter Harley Rose, Cheyan and her partner Bryan and their son Remmy and one on the way, and her grandson Andrew; special friend Gloria; her second husband Lance; and former stepchildren Tammy and Danny. She will be greatly missed by her fur baby Patches as well.



The family would like the thank the nursing staff at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, in particular Micheala and Patty, for taking excellent, loving care of Rose in her final days.



There will be a burial on Sept. 14, 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison followed by a celebration of life at Madison Pentacostal Calvary Church in Madison.







