Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 112 Silver Street Waterville , ME View Map Burial 10:00 AM Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery - Committal Shelter 289 Civic Center Drive Augusta , ME View Map Obituary

WATERVILLE - Rose Estelle Doyon, 89, of Waterville, died on Monday April 29, 2019 in Waterville. She was born in Waterville on Nov. 19, 1929, a daughter of Irene Marie (Morin) and Wilfred J. Rancourt. Rose attended Waterville public schools. She worked for the Waterville public schools as a cook and later donated her time working for local food kitchens after she retired.



Rose enjoyed attending various social activities as well as visiting her sister and friends. Her greatest love was travelling to Aruba annually having made two dozen trips to the island where she was known as "Mama Rosie" to all her friends in Aruba, distributing coffee and newspapers daily to her poolside friends.



Rose was predeceased by her husband, Norman J. Doyon; and her daughter, Peggy Schuchardt.



She is survived by her son, Daniel W. Doyon of Waterville; her sister, Lena King; as well as nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to all Oak Grove Nursing Home employees with special thanks to her niece, Chanel Gallagher, for all assistance in Rose's transfer to Oak Grove.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday May 31, at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville. Burial will be on Monday June 3, at 10 a.m. in the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery - Committal Shelter, 289 Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Please visit







