WATERVILLE - Roscoe "Russ" E. Perham passed away March 16, 2019 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville. He was born on June 8, 1929 in West Paris, to Harold C. Perham and Mary Slattery Perham. "Rusty" was the fourth of 13 children. He graduated from West Paris High School in 1947 and promptly enlisted in the



In 1950, between tours of duty, "Rusty" met Janette Fay Gammon at Conant's Barn on Paris Hill. They were engaged in 1951 and married Dec. 20, 1953. Russ graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with high honors in mechanical engineering in 1957. He was elected to Tau Beta Pi honorary engineering society in 1956.



After graduating from Orono, Russ and his young family moved to Connecticut where he worked for the Hamilton Standard division of United Aircraft Company in Windsor Locks. Meanwhile, he completed the requirements for a master's degree in mechanical engineering from RPI's satellite campus in Hartford, Conn., graduating in 1960. In 1962, Russ began a career with the U.S.



The family moved to the Lebanon, N.H. area in 1962. Russ was active in Boy Scouts as an adult leader of Troops 37 and 279 in Lebanon and spent many cold winter days patrolling the slopes of local ski areas as a member of the National Ski Patrol. After retiring in 1988, Russ and Fay moved to live on Whitney Pond in Oxford where they renovated "camp" into a year-round residence. He and Fay were active in square dancing and clogging groups for nearly five decades. Fulfilling a lifelong dream, Russ obtained his private pilot's license in 1998. He enjoyed golfing, boating, woodworking and wood carving. For 15 years Russ assisted with the Volunteer Lake Monitoring Program, sampling water quality of Whitney Pond. He got tremendous pleasure from helping RV campers get set up at the annual Fryeburg Fair and enjoyed spending 12 winters at the RV resort in Polk City, Fla. with Fay and their friends.



Russ is survived by his wife of 65 years, Fay Perham of Knox and Oxford; four children "Rocky" (wife Christine), Penny (husband Jeff), Dan (wife Laurie) and Ben (wife Jeanette); 11 grandchildren, Kim (Mike), Jenny (Keith), Cheryl (Eric), Fran, Molly, Meredith, Joshua, Jacque (Justin), Max, Thomas and Helen; and seven great-grandchildren, Emerson, Colby, Mason, Cameron, Lauren, Aurora and Thomas. Russ is also survived by seven siblings: Alfred, John, Margaret, Mary Ann, Nancy, Douglas and Martha.



Russ was predeceased by his parents and four of 12 siblings (Harold Jr., Natalie, Sidney and Joseph).



Russ' family wishes to thank the entire staff of Moonlight Bay and Lakewood Continuing Care Center for six long years of committed care of our loved one.



Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.







