SKOWHEGAN - Ronda Lee Benemelis LaPorte passed away on Sept.13, 2019 at the age of 82. She was loved by her many family and friends.Ronda was born in Oakland, Calif. and raised by her adopted mother Geneva Rossi. At just 17 years young, Ronda caught the eye of a young Air Force airman, Richard LaPorte, who was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base as a jet mechanic. Very soon thereafter, Richard was sent to Texas and then Korea. Many letters and a few actual visits later, Richard and Ronda were married in 1955 and became inseparable. Ronda pinned Richard's 2nd Lieutenant gold bars in 1959 and many of Ronda's fondest memories were as an Air Force Officer's wife dancing at balls and parties and traveling the world.Richard and Ronda retired to Skowhegan in 1973. Ronda raised their three children, while Richard began his second career at the new Scott Paper mill.Ronda was predeceased by her husband, Richard LaPorte. She is survived by her sons, Robert and wife Lori, Ronald and partner Rebecca, her daughter, Renee and wife Andrea; grandchildren, Caitlin and husband Dugan, Regan and husband Steele, Benjamin, Dayna; and great-granddaughters, Sophia and Evelyn.Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Beacon Hospice 5 Community Dr. Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 15, 2019