OHIO - Ron Uecker passed away on Jan. 31, 2019 at Symphony of Centerville, Ohio. Ron was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Lena, Ill., to Paul and Beulah (Stabenow) Uecker.He lived in Lena, Ill., from birth through high school, graduating in 1955 from Le-Win High School where he played basketball, softball and baseball.He enlisted in the Army, serving from 1955-1958 and graduating from the U.S. Army Signal Corps Photography School at Ft. Monmouth, N.J. One of his assignments was in the Arctic Circle for one year where he was stationed at Fort Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, with the photography team. He also played on the Army's golf team while serving in California. Due to illness, he missed the opportunity to accompany his team to serve in Germany.Ron was an avid golfer, winning the Lena Golf Club Adult Championship twice at ages 14 and 15. He and celebrity, Hop Along Cassidy, were on the winning team for the Woody Hayes fundraiser benefiting Childrens' Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He shot his age seven times and made two holes-in-one.Spending time fishing, boating, reading, antiquing and camping in Wisconsin with his family and friends were among other enjoyable activities.Ron was employed by Micro Switch in Freeport, Ill., (editor of the factory newspaper), Bartelt Engineering in Rockford, Ill. (Advertising Manager), Central Illinois Electric & Gas Company in Rockford, Ill., (sales promotion.) The remaining 30-plus years of his career were spent in the newspaper business at papers including Rockford Newspaper in Rockford, Ill., (sales, retail advertising manager), Chillicothe Gazette in Chillicothe, Ohio (advertising director), Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal in Waterville and Augusta, Maine (advertising director), Cox Newspapers in Dayton, Ohio (managed eight suburban newspapers.) He retired in December 1999 and spent 16 years in retirement on Togus Pond, Maine, before moving to Centerville, Ohio.He was a member of the Lions Club, Jaycees and Rotary Club.Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Mary Jean "MJ" Rampenthal of Centerville, Ohio; son, Craig (Deb) Uecker of Freeport, Maine; daughter, Carla (Joel) Reed of Centerville, Ohio; grandchildren: Chris Reed (Kara) of Chicago, Ill.; Jeremy Reed of Centerville, Ohio; Molly Reed (Nick Peters) of Kettering, Ohio; stepchildren Nicole Crone of San Francisco, Calif.; Erik Crone of Freeport, Maine; great-grandchildren: Isabella Peters, Mila Peters of Kettering, Ohio; and Ashton Reed of Centerville, Ohio.He was preceded in death by his father and mother.Donations may bemade to the:Miami Valley Chapter of the 31 W. Whipp RoadDayton, OH 45459
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 17, 2019
