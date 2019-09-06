SIDNEY - Ronald P. Bisson, 67, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on August 29, 2019 at Togus Springs Hospice Center in Augusta. He was born August 25, 1952 in Waterville, the son of Perley A. and Jeannette E. (Cloutier) Bisson.Ronald graduated from Waterville High School class of 1971. Following graduation he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War Era. After serving almost eight years in the Air Force, Ron separated from the Air Force and moved back to Maine. This is where he met what would be his future wife Rachel, who would be the love of his life for the next 40 years. They were married Dec. 5, 1980 after a one year courtship.Ron was a member of VFW Post 1285 of Waterville. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved puttering in his garage and keeping his yard beautiful.Ron was predeceased by his father Perley, his mother Jeannette; brother Norman, brother Gerald and sister Joan Melancon.Ron is survived by his beloved wife Rachel; his daughter Hope Vigue and her husband Robert of Winslow, son Eric George of Waterville; five grandsons Layne and Joe Vigue of Winslow, Andrew and Luke George of Waterville and Damien Flynn-Shaw of Fairfield; one granddaughter Cadence Anagnost-George of Sanford; and many special nieces, nephews and very good friends. Services will be held at Notre Dame Church at 116 Silver St. in Waterville on Sept. 16, at 11a.m. A reception with refreshments will be held in the church hall immediately after the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the VA cemetery in Augusta.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 6, 2019