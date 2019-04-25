Ronald M. Harris (1955 - 2019)
Giberson Funeral Home
40 Maple Street
Madison, ME
04950
(207)-696-8081
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Pentecostal Church
Madison, ME
MADISON - Ronald M. Harris, 63, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 25, 2019.

Ron was born in Patterson, N.J. on Dec. 1, 1955. He was educated in the local school system and went on the earn a master's degree. He was a pastor for most of his adult life, he enjoyed missionary work and sharing the word of God.

Ron was predeceased by his mother, June Harri, who passed on July 27, 2015.

A funeral service will be held on April 27, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Madison.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Published in Central Maine on Apr. 25, 2019
