WATERVILLE - Ronald L. Gilbert, 75, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born on Jan. 14, 1944, the son of Clayton and Albertine (Albert) Gilbert in Waterville. Ronald married Paula on July 3, 1965, and made their home in Waterville, where they raised four children.
Ronald had several passions and interests. He was very active in the Notre Dame Church where he served in many different roles. He was also part of the Elks Club and a member of the NRA. He also was on the board of directors for Seton Village. Ronald served his country in the United States Army, worked 19 years for Keyes Fiber as an assistant controller and then opened Ron's Variety on Summer Street, Waterville with his wife.
Ronald loved being out at his camp in Bingham. He loved outdoor activities such as four wheeling, snowmobiling and enjoyed the outdoors.
Ronald was predeceased by his wife, Paula; and his parents.
Ronald is survived by his fiancé, Claudette Poulin of Oakland; his son, Geno Gilbert of Winslow, and Geno's son, Dylan, of Colorado and Geno's daughter, Hailey of Winslow; his son, Richard Gilbert of Waterville; his daughter, Michelle Shaw and her husband, Liam, and their daughters, Ella and Maya of Gardiner; and his daughter, Deborah Gilbert of Waterville.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 26, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. A reception in the church hall will follow the mass.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial donations in his name can be made to:
Special Olympics Maine, Attn: Phil
125 John Roberts Rd #5
South Portland, ME 04106
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 23, 2019