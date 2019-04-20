PITTSTON - Ronald I. Meserve, 81, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Maine General in Augusta.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald I. Meserve.
He was born in Richmond, Feb. 23, 1938, the son of Evelyn M. and Irving Meserve.
Ron was employed by United Shoe Machinery in Beverly, Mass.
He is survived by his wife Anita A. Meserve of Pittston; their children Ronald L. Meserve of Richmond, Heather A. Meserve of Gardiner; sister Jeanne Whittier of Boothbay Harbor; nieces Lori Kumberfelt, Nancy Ingham both of Massachusetts; and his grandchildren, Kurt Kenny, Cass Meserve, Brandon Brown and Courtney Brown.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at 746 Wiscasset Road, Pittston.
Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the:
New England
Rehabilitation Hospital
335 Brighton Ave.
Portland, ME 04102
Kincer Funeral Home
130 Pleasant Street
Richmond, ME 04357
(207) 737-4395
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 20, 2019