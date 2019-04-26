Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Ron" Girardin. View Sign Service Information Wiles Remembrance Centers 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 (207)-778-5911 Memorial service 9:30 AM Lakeview Cemetery Wilton , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUBURN - Ronald "Ron" Girardin, 57, of Carthage passed peacefully, surrounded by his friends and family at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn on April 23, 2019. Ron was born in Farmington to Edward and Janice (Vining) Girardin of Carthage. He was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School in 1980 and Central Maine Technical College. He leaves behind his dear friend, Kevin Juskewitch of Lewiston who will miss him very much. He is survived by his mother; brother, David Girardin of Natick, Mass.; cousin, Debbie Bryant of Jay; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.He was predeceased by his brother, Ricky Girardin; and his father.Ron and his family were comforted by the outpouring of love received from his many friends and coworkers. He worked at the Augusta Olive Garden for 12 years and at Calzolaio Pasta in Wilton since December 2017. Ron was an easy-going, happy person always on the go, making friends everywhere he went. "Little Ron was my light" was a sentiment shared by all who knew him. A graveside memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, May 16, at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.Services are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at







AUBURN - Ronald "Ron" Girardin, 57, of Carthage passed peacefully, surrounded by his friends and family at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn on April 23, 2019. Ron was born in Farmington to Edward and Janice (Vining) Girardin of Carthage. He was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School in 1980 and Central Maine Technical College. He leaves behind his dear friend, Kevin Juskewitch of Lewiston who will miss him very much. He is survived by his mother; brother, David Girardin of Natick, Mass.; cousin, Debbie Bryant of Jay; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.He was predeceased by his brother, Ricky Girardin; and his father.Ron and his family were comforted by the outpouring of love received from his many friends and coworkers. He worked at the Augusta Olive Garden for 12 years and at Calzolaio Pasta in Wilton since December 2017. Ron was an easy-going, happy person always on the go, making friends everywhere he went. "Little Ron was my light" was a sentiment shared by all who knew him. A graveside memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, May 16, at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.Services are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com Donations in memory of Ron may be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240 Published in Central Maine on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close