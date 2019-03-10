PITTSTON - Ronald G. Savage Sr., 65, of Wiscasset Road, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home.He was born in Augusta on May 6, 1953, the son of Alton and Waultraud (Von-Eiff) Savage.Ronald attended Erskine Academy. He was a self-employed talented mason, who built many buildings in the Augusta area. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, tenting, camping and a good campfire. He also enjoyed watching his Patriots.Ronald's pride and joy was his daughter and grandchildren. He was very blessed by the Lord to have been a part of their lives.He was predeceased by his son, Ronald Savage Jr.He is survived by his daughter, JoLynn Bryant and her husband, Kerry, of Dresden; his grandchildren, Lake, Shyanne and Emily; a niece, Shauna MacIntyre; as well as several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.There will be no public visitation at this time. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Windsor, in the spring.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 10, 2019