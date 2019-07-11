Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home 949 Main St Waldoboro , ME 04572 (207)-832-5541 Memorial service 10:00 AM Calvary Bible Baptist Church Whitefield , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFERSON - Ronald A. Brann passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on May 26, 1941, in Bath, the son of Marjorie and James E. Brann, Sr. He attended grammar school in Whitefield and attended Cony High School in Augusta.



He was a mechanic most of his life, he retired in December of 2004 from the Department of Transportation in the Fleet Services division, and the next day was working at his garage at his home and continued until January of this year when he became ill. He also plowed for 40 plus years.



He was a member of the Coopers Mills Fire Department and a member of the MATC and the proud owner of four antique tractors that he restored over the years. He was an avid Nascar fan and loyal fan of Wiscasset Raceway where he enjoyed the company of this brothers and many good friends.



He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, James E. Brann Jr., brothers-in-law, Norman Lassalle and William Petherbridge; and sister-in-law Francis Brann.



He is survived by his wife Elaine; two sons, Ronald (Jeffrey) Brann his wife, Kellie, and his beloved granddaughter, Addison Brann of Jefferson, and his son, Darrell Brann of Windsor; sisters, Peggy Petherbridge of Manchester, Sheila Lassalle of Pittsfield; brothers, Clarence Brann of Windsor and Richard Brann of Wiscasset, and many nieces and nephews. He was a good man and will be greatly missed.



There will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Whitefield on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Gracelawn Cemetery in Auburn for family only following the service.



