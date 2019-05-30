Guest Book View Sign Service Information Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Newport - Newport 117 Main Street Newport , ME 04953 (207)-368-4331 Memorial service 1:00 PM United Baptist Church of Milo Celebration of Life 2:00 PM at the home of Donald and Robin Winslow 600 Williams Road Corinna , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILO - Ron Witham, 72, died May 25, 2019 at a Bangor hospital. He was born May 4, 1946 in Waterville, a son of Arthur and Inez (Towle) Witham. He graduated from Nokomis Regional High in Newport and was employed for 22 years at Mid State Machine in Winslow.He was a very active member of the Milo Kiwanis Club, the United Baptist Church of Milo and the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, Fla. Ron was a past member of the Odd Fellows and the Rebekahs. He enjoyed cooking for the churches, fishing, and woodworking. His family was his first love and volunteering was his second. Ron was the family patriarch and will be fondly remembered for taking care of everyone.He is survived by his wife, Marie (Waning) Witham of Milo; three daughters and their husbands, Michelle and Daniel Tuttle of Detroit, Robin and Donald Winslow of Corinna, Lisa and John Anastasi of Andover, Mass.; three brothers and their wives, Larry and Cathy Witham of Plymouth, Barry and Carla Witham of Stetson, and Andrew and Deanna Witham of Carmel, a sister, Vickey Witham and husband, Chris Hamor of Winterport; a stepdaughter, Shannon and husband, Ed Pinkham of Waterboro; nine grandchildren, including special relationships with grandchildren, Alexis and Devin Winslow and stepgrandchildren, Austin and Alyssa Shibles; two great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the United Baptist Church of Milo with the Rev. Phil McGlaufin officiating. A celebration of life will also be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the home of Donald and Robin Winslow, 600 Williams Road, Corinna. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport.Written condolences may be expressed at







Those who wish may make memorial donations toThe Zachary ProjectP.O. Box 96Winterport, ME 04496

