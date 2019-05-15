Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FAYETTE - Ron Merriman was born in Vance County, North Carolina on Feb. 17, 1942. The family moved to Nyack, N.Y. in Oakland County where he attended school until he joined the Army, being discharged in 1965.



In December of 1964 Ron and Jean Bannarn were married in Augusta, Maine. Ron attended college in Mexico City and worked for Kidder-Peabody Brokerage in NYC until 1969 when he transferred to the Los Angeles branch; they lived in the Echo Park area for 8 years, moving to New Mexico in 1977. Ron joined the Albuquerque Police Department, where he served until retirement in 1992.



Ron spent most of his time in Maine, where he enjoyed wildlife, gardening, and local events. He especially loved his little dog, Trib, and when he returned to New Mexico he did rescue work for various organizations. Together Ron and Trib traveled between Maine and New Mexico every year, visiting friends and family along the way.



Ron died on Feb. 13, 2019 in New Mexico of pulmonary problems.



He is survived by his wife and three dogs. Ron and Trib will take their final rest together, at a private burial, overlooking his little house in Maine. Our kind and generous friend will be sorely missed by and never forgotten by friends and family.







Published in Central Maine on May 15, 2019

