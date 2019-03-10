Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINSLOW - Roland Stanley Carter, 81, of Winslow, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Roland was born in Winslow on Jan. 15, 1938, to Alfred "Fred" and Mabel Carter and was one of 11 children. He enlisted in the Air Force at age 17 and went on to serve his country for 20 years. While stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life, Anna Berg of Neidenbach. They were married on Sept. 26, 1958, in Spangdahlem.Roland retired as a master sergeant in 1974, and settled down with his family on West Street in Waterville. He was very proud of his military service, especially the time spent in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the Winslow VFW.Roland became a Union employee of Maine Central Railroad in Waterville and worked as an engineer, conductor and flagman for 24 years, until retiring in 2000 at age 62. Roland was an extremely hard worker, a jack of all trades and a man of many talents. He was known for his witty humor and willingness to give the shirt off his back to help family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In his later years, Roland was a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast who assembled hundreds.Roland is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anna Carter; his son Joseph Carter and wife, Carla; his son, John Carter, Major USAF (retired); his daughter, Jennifer Foust and husband, Joseph; his grandchildren: Derek, Jason, Jerrit, Ryan, Sarah and Amanda; his sister, Cecile Trapnell; his brother, Patrick Carter; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Roland was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey; his sisters, Jeannine Morisette, and Dolores Carter; and his brothers, Donald, Jean, Bob, Francis, Richard and Fernand.Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will be later that day at 2 p.m., at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 289 Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Please visit







