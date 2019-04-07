Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland LaRochelle. View Sign

WINSLOW - Roland LaRochelle, 94, of Winslow passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 1, 2019 at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home. He was born in Winslow on Jan. 5, 1925, a son of late Ephrem and Alfredina (Letourneau) LaRochelle.He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lucille Picard LaRochelle; seven children, Muriel (Thomas) Howells, Theresa (Ronald) Bailey, Raymond (Brenda Shea), Elaine (David) McQuillan, Ann (Michael) Roderigue, Lisa (Michael) Whisman and Donald; his brother, Patrick. He was lovingly known as Pepere to his 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, with another expected in July. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Francine; brothers, Lionel, Wilfred, Clarence, August and Paul and sisters, Adella Boggs, Evelyn Paradis, and Yvette Jean. Roland worked for 35 years at Capital Distributors in Winslow as a salesman and subsequently as Sales Manager. He later joined Mid State Machine Shop where he worked until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting, gardening, splitting wood, and playing cards with his friends at the Calumet Club in Augusta where he was a 50 year member. He also loved working around his home and yard. One of his favorite pastimes was watching and feeding the birds from his porch which led to his battling the squirrels and chipmunks, all known to him as "Chippy." To those privileged to know him, Roland graced us with his humor, ingenuity, and unmatched hard work. Memories and stories of his life are many and will be shared for years to come. He will be dearly missed. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow. Please visit







WINSLOW - Roland LaRochelle, 94, of Winslow passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 1, 2019 at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home. He was born in Winslow on Jan. 5, 1925, a son of late Ephrem and Alfredina (Letourneau) LaRochelle.He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lucille Picard LaRochelle; seven children, Muriel (Thomas) Howells, Theresa (Ronald) Bailey, Raymond (Brenda Shea), Elaine (David) McQuillan, Ann (Michael) Roderigue, Lisa (Michael) Whisman and Donald; his brother, Patrick. He was lovingly known as Pepere to his 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, with another expected in July. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Francine; brothers, Lionel, Wilfred, Clarence, August and Paul and sisters, Adella Boggs, Evelyn Paradis, and Yvette Jean. Roland worked for 35 years at Capital Distributors in Winslow as a salesman and subsequently as Sales Manager. He later joined Mid State Machine Shop where he worked until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting, gardening, splitting wood, and playing cards with his friends at the Calumet Club in Augusta where he was a 50 year member. He also loved working around his home and yard. One of his favorite pastimes was watching and feeding the birds from his porch which led to his battling the squirrels and chipmunks, all known to him as "Chippy." To those privileged to know him, Roland graced us with his humor, ingenuity, and unmatched hard work. Memories and stories of his life are many and will be shared for years to come. He will be dearly missed. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with Roland's family. The family would like to thank those with Beacon Hospice and Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home who provided loving care to Roland during the last days of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. John Regional Catholic School, Tuition Fund for a Child in Need, 15 S. Grand St.,Winslow, ME 04901 Funeral Home Veilleux Funeral Home

8 Elm Street

Waterville , ME 04901

(207) 872-7676 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close