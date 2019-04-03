Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FARMINGDALE - Roland E. Boucher, 88, formerly of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at The Captain Lewis Residence in Farmingdale. Roland was born on Temple Court in Waterville, son of the late Wilfred "Pete" Boucher and Corrine (Mathieu) Boucher. He attended grammar school at Saint Francis parochial school until the start of



Following high school, Roland joined the Naval Reserve and was activated to duty in September of 1950. After basic training he was assigned to the USS Orion Submarine Tender at Norfolk, Va., then to the Medical Research Division of the New London, Conn. submarine base, where he was one of 22 volunteer men to participate in a highly important secret Navy experiment, dubbed Operation Hideout. During this experiment, Roland and the other volunteers spent 60 days sealed inside the USS Haddock submarine in a controlled, high concentration carbon dioxide environment, to evaluate the physiological and psychological effects of long-term confinement. This experiment later became the topic of a feature story in a national magazine and a 1957 Navy Log TV show, which is posted on YouTube.



Following his discharge in December of 1953 Roland began a long and successful career at H & W, Scott Paper Company in Winslow. Roland was a well-respected papermaker, whose hard work and dedication allowed him to climb the company ladder to become a Division Supervisor. He took an early retirement in 1988, at the young age of 57, which allowed him and his wife, Rita, to spend their winters away from the frigid Maine temperatures in Florida, until 2004. They also enjoyed many trips to Europe and Hawaii, along with boat cruises during the summer months.



In his early years, Roland was an avid fisherman and hunter, realizing one of his lifelong dreams of building a camp on Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Roland also enjoyed gardening and cared for a large organic vegetable garden on their property in Waterville. Roland practiced organic gardening methods long before they were in vogue, carefully turning his compost pile, spreading seaweed and manure over the earth and concocting chemical free pesticides. Roland became skilled in the art of wine-making, transforming raspberries, rhubarb and apples that he grew on his property into delicious wines. He generously shared the fruits of his labor with family and friends.



Roland was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Rita; and his sister, Juliette and husband, Gerald Loubier.



He is survived by his son, Steve and wife, Nancy of Lady Lake, Fla; his son, Mark and husband, Dr. Peter Gherardi of Provincetown, Mass.; his granddaughter, Kate Boucher Young, husband Greg, and great-granddaughters Aubrey and Lola of Calgary, Alberta; granddaughter, Christine Boucher and partner, Jake Hanin of Portland; his sister, Doris and husband, Robert Davidson of Fairfield, his sister Jeanne Roy of Winslow, his brother-in-law Edward Lacombe of Spring Hill, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff of Captain Lewis Residence and Togus VA for their care and support. At Roland's request there will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by a burial at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.



Roland was a very kind and sensitive man. Please consider performing an act of kindness in his memory.







FARMINGDALE - Roland E. Boucher, 88, formerly of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at The Captain Lewis Residence in Farmingdale. Roland was born on Temple Court in Waterville, son of the late Wilfred "Pete" Boucher and Corrine (Mathieu) Boucher. He attended grammar school at Saint Francis parochial school until the start of WWII , then attended Sacred Heart Academy boarding school in Jackman and also Saint Come boarding school in Canada. Roland graduated from Waterville High School in 1950 and married his high school sweetheart, Rita Lacombe in 1952.Following high school, Roland joined the Naval Reserve and was activated to duty in September of 1950. After basic training he was assigned to the USS Orion Submarine Tender at Norfolk, Va., then to the Medical Research Division of the New London, Conn. submarine base, where he was one of 22 volunteer men to participate in a highly important secret Navy experiment, dubbed Operation Hideout. During this experiment, Roland and the other volunteers spent 60 days sealed inside the USS Haddock submarine in a controlled, high concentration carbon dioxide environment, to evaluate the physiological and psychological effects of long-term confinement. This experiment later became the topic of a feature story in a national magazine and a 1957 Navy Log TV show, which is posted on YouTube.Following his discharge in December of 1953 Roland began a long and successful career at H & W, Scott Paper Company in Winslow. Roland was a well-respected papermaker, whose hard work and dedication allowed him to climb the company ladder to become a Division Supervisor. He took an early retirement in 1988, at the young age of 57, which allowed him and his wife, Rita, to spend their winters away from the frigid Maine temperatures in Florida, until 2004. They also enjoyed many trips to Europe and Hawaii, along with boat cruises during the summer months.In his early years, Roland was an avid fisherman and hunter, realizing one of his lifelong dreams of building a camp on Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Roland also enjoyed gardening and cared for a large organic vegetable garden on their property in Waterville. Roland practiced organic gardening methods long before they were in vogue, carefully turning his compost pile, spreading seaweed and manure over the earth and concocting chemical free pesticides. Roland became skilled in the art of wine-making, transforming raspberries, rhubarb and apples that he grew on his property into delicious wines. He generously shared the fruits of his labor with family and friends.Roland was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Rita; and his sister, Juliette and husband, Gerald Loubier.He is survived by his son, Steve and wife, Nancy of Lady Lake, Fla; his son, Mark and husband, Dr. Peter Gherardi of Provincetown, Mass.; his granddaughter, Kate Boucher Young, husband Greg, and great-granddaughters Aubrey and Lola of Calgary, Alberta; granddaughter, Christine Boucher and partner, Jake Hanin of Portland; his sister, Doris and husband, Robert Davidson of Fairfield, his sister Jeanne Roy of Winslow, his brother-in-law Edward Lacombe of Spring Hill, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family would like to thank the staff of Captain Lewis Residence and Togus VA for their care and support. At Roland's request there will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by a burial at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.Roland was a very kind and sensitive man. Please consider performing an act of kindness in his memory. Published in Central Maine on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close