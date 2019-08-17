WINTHROP - Roland Audet, 89, died peacefully at his home on August 15, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born in Winthrop on April 9, 1930, the son of Leo and Eva Audet.
Roland lived in Winthrop all of his life, graduating from Winthrop High School then joined the United States Army, serving in the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Corporal.
He loved traveling, gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid Red Sox Fan all of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roberta (Dumais) Audet; two daughters, Diane Allen and her husband Stephen; Anne Marie Cooper and her husband Robert; one son, David Audet and his wife Rachel; six grandchildren, Brian Allen and his wife Jessica; Jason Allen and his wife Stephanie; Kristopher Cooper and his wife Kimberly; Nicolas Cooper and his girlfriend Kayla Peel; Olivia and Layne Audet; four great-grandchildren, Avery Allen; Natalie and Wesley Cooper; and Rowen Allen; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Parish, Winthrop on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11am. Burial will follow at Glenside Cemetery, Winthrop.
Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Memorial Donations may be made to
MaineGeneral's Hospice
P. O. Box 828
Waterville, Maine 04903
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 17, 2019