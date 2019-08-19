FARMINGDALE - On Friday, August 16, 2019, Roland "Skeets" Ackerson, loving husband and father of five children, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 90. Roland was born in Allendale, N.J. to Mary (Jordan) and Roland Ackerson.He married Theresa Foti on Sept. 4, 1955 and raised a family of five children in Middletown, N.Y. They moved to Hallowell, Maine in 1971 where he founded the Down East Construction Company in 1972. He sold the company in 1988, and moved into a semi-active retirement.He was predeceased by his daughter Carol. He is survived by his wife Theresa who he was married to for 64 years; and his four sons, Stephen of Gardiner, David and his wife Penny of Biddeford, William and his wife Mary of Whitefield, and Daniel of Scarborough. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, Chad, Stephanie, Kathryn, Rebecca, and Michael; and his great-grandchild, Gray.Roland served his country as part of the regular army in the Korean War. He played in big bands and loved music, his grandchildren, his dogs and cats, and gardening. He was a stalwart adviser to his family on all matters, and a consummate salesman.There will be a graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, N.Y.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 19, 2019