SCARBOROUGH - Dr. Roger J. M. Neault, 93, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home, Scarborough following a long illness. He was born in Biddeford on Nov. 25, 1925, a son of the late Edmond and Delphine (Plamondon) Neault.
Dr. Neault was educated in Biddeford schools, enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and served in the Pacific Theatre from 1943-1946 with an honorable discharge in June 1946. After the war he attended Assumption College in Worcester, Mass. for two years studying pre-med. He then enrolled at New England College of Optometry in Boston, Mass. and earned a doctor of optometry degree in 1950.
He was sole proprietor of Dr. Roger J. M. Neault, O.D. on Water St. in Augusta for over 35 years.
Dr. Neault was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Augusta and was a proud member of the Calumet Club and a former member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ida M. (Desjardins) Neault in 2001.
Dr. Neault is survived by three sons, Richard Neault and wife, Gloria of South Portland, Gerard Neault and wife, Louise of Augusta and Daniel Neault and wife, Mary Jo of Berwick, a daughter, Therese Neault of Huntingburg, Ind.; a brother, Rev. Armand Neault of Wells, a sister, Claudette Laverriere and husband, Adrien of Sebring, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Arlene Laliberte; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough for their exemplary and compassionate care provided for the five years that Dr. Neault was a resident there.
There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19 at 12 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers with military honors will follow at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com
The family requests that donations in Roger's memory be made to:
Calumet Educational Foundation
P.O. Box 2085
Augusta, ME 04338
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 11, 2019