Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102

RANDOLPH - On Aug. 19, 2019, Roger C. Rogerson died peacefully, with his family at his side at the VA Hospice Care Unit, in Togus, Maine. His family takes comfort knowing that Roger is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Roger was born on Aug. 16, 1932, in Gardiner, Maine. He attended school in Litchfield, Maine, and graduated from Litchfield Academy, in 1952. Roger played baseball, basketball and enjoyed being in many plays. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served active duty in the Mediterranean, and Korean and Japanese waters during the Korean War. Later in his Navy career, Roger served as a corpsman and x-ray technician until his retirement on Sept. 30, 1981. His retirement service was held on the USS Constitution; this was a very proud moment for Roger.



Roger later worked for the Veterans Administration at Togus, Maine for 15 years, until his retirement in 1996. He then worked for for nine years. Roger enjoyed his time with the , continuing to serve the veterans; scheduling their transportation to Togus and Boston VAs.



Roger was a member of the Litchfield Baptist Church. He was a lifetime member of the , a member of American Legion Post 181 in Litchfield, and a member of the Masonic Lodge (Morning Star Lodge No. 0041) in Litchfield, Maine.



Roger was predeceased by his beloved parents, Eunice E. Rogerson Mason and Elliot Mason. He was also predeceased by his grandson, Zachary Wood, and stepdaughter, Annette.



On Nov. 10, 1988, Roger married the love of his life, Cheryle, who survives him. They shared 31 very happy years together as husband and wife, along with their merged families.



Roger is also survived by his three daughters, Pamela Rogerson and her partner, Illie Ruiz, of Washington state; Paula Lapierre and her husband, Danny, of Monmouth, Maine; Patricia Money and her husband, Alec, of Swadlincote, Derbyshire England. He is also survived by his two stepdaughters, with whom he had very special and loving relationships, Michelle Hein and her husband, Michael of Fairfield, Maine, and Camille Carter of Chelsea, Maine and her partner Nick Arkas.



Roger is also survived by his brother, Robert Mason and wife, Ava, of Litchfield, Maine, and sister, Patricia Jillson and her husband, Edward, of Sabattus, Maine.



At the age of 70, Roger located his biological father's family in Florida. Roger is survived by his sisters, Genevieve Laskey and Rita Gates. He was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Gilbert, and sisters, Terry Bennett and Vivian Hamilton. Afterward, Roger was always in close touch with his sisters. He also shared a special relationship with his two nieces, Suzette Smith and Denise Brewer, both of Florida.



Roger is survived by 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.



Roger will be buried at the Riverside Cemetery, in Hancock, Maine. A family memorial service will be held graveside, at a later date.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the VA Medical Center and VA Hospice Care Unit, in Togus, Maine, for their tender and professional care of Roger and his family during his brief illness.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1 suite 250, Falmouth, Maine 04105 in Roger's name.







