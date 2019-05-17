WINSLOW - Rogelio Puente, 93, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a talented craftsman and home builder in central New Jersey. He served diligently as the president of the Spanish Club in Carteret, N.J. for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine. He was the loving father of Valentina Dorgai and Roger Puente. He was the proud grandfather of Jessica Dorgai, Stephanie Minnich, Meredith Puente and the great-grandfather of Joshua Paul Minnich.
Family and friends can pay their respects from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Gerity and Chubenko Funeral Home, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, N.J. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, at the First Presbyterian Church, 600 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge N.J. A burial will follow the service in the Rosedale Cemetery, 350 East Linden Avenue, Linden, NJ 07036.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and memories shared at gallantfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on May 17, 2019