SKOWHEGAN - Rodney Bruce Charrier, 74, passed away July 3, 2019 in Rockwood. He was born Dec. 30, 1944 in Skowhegan, the son of Louie Edmund and MeLena Louise (Lessard) Charrier.
He was a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1962. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. He was employed by the Skowhegan Police Department then he went to Somerset County Sheriff's Department for many years. He retired as Chief Deputy. He was a member of the Skowhegan-Madison ELKS, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion Post 16. Rodney enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Rodney is survived by his son, John P. Charrier and wife, Lynn of Skowhegan; granddaughter, Sarah Gail Charrier of Skowhegan; sister-in-law, Beatrice Charrier of Skowhegan, brother-in-law, Henry Sirois; special nephew and fishing buddy, Kenneth Charrier of Hartland; sister-in-law, Ruth E. and husband, Howard Tripp of Skowhegan; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marion W. Charrier, whom he married June 12, 1971 until her death in September 2010; five sisters, Lucille "Tillie" Whittemore and husband, Carleton, Jeannette F. Jarvais and husband, Edward, Lorraine Poulin and husband, Roland, June Ward and husband, Carl, Ramona Sirois; five brothers, Robert P. Charrier (infant), Phillip R. Charrier, Louis E. Charrier II and wife, Verletta, Bernard Charrier and wife, Kathleen, Gary Charrier.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. A celebration of life will be held at Peter-Shortier American Legion Post #16 in Skowhegan following the graveside service.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Rodney's memory to the
American Legion Post #16 Scholarship for High School Seniors, c/o Peter-Shortier
American Legion
P.O. Box 13
Skowhegan, ME 04976
Published in Central Maine on July 10, 2019