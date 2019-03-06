Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney A. Rancourt. View Sign

FALL RIVER, Mass. - Rodney A. Rancourt, 77, of Fall River, Mass. passed away on Feb 25, 2019. Rod was born April 15, 1941, in Waterville.



He served honorably in the



After retiring from the Navy, he and his family settled in Fall River, Mass. where he again worked in a civilian capacity for another 20 years. Through his many accomplishments and his joie de vivre, he inspired us all to live the dreams we set out for and to always find the best in every person and situation.



He was a devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather, and countryman and will be missed by all.



Rod is predeceased by his parents Marcel and Elizabeth and his sister-in-law Joyce Rancourt. Survivors include his wife Connie; his daughters Amy Rancourt of Fall River, Melissa Rancourt and her husband Jeffrey Krbec of Brussels, Belgium, his son Adam of Fall River; two grandchildren, Conor and Chaya; and his Maine family consisting of sister Mary Rancourt, his brothers Robert, David and his wife Kelly , his brother-in-law Richard Ingalls; several nieces, Cheryl, Marcy and Elizabeth and nephew Ryan.



Rod fought as he taught of the power and strength within, as he courageously battled many health challenges for over 30 years. For this reason and in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his memory to support cancer research and patient care at







