Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Faith Church Kennedy Memorial Drive Waterville , ME View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Faith Church Kennedy Memorial Drive Waterville , ME View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Faith Church

SCARBOROUGH - Roberta E. Corey peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, at the age of 86 on Thursday, Sept. 26.She was born to George and Helen Spinney, and grew up in Brewer, graduating from Brewer High in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Orman Corey in 1953. They started their life together as Dairy Farmers in Albion.Roberta was a beautiful singer, recording her own record at age 18. She was a gifted knitter who spent over 30 years passionately working at Yardgood's Center where she was a patient teacher to all her knitting students. She had a love for gardening and animals, especially her beloved cat, Mac. Roberta could often be found reading or playing a new game she had just discovered, on her ipad. Typically her extremely competitive spirit was getting the best of her. She relished visits from her family, fondly sharing memories with all who visited. Roberta was known for her sharp sense of humor and contagious laugh.She is survived by her children, Tim Corey and wife Carolyn, Jill Dudley and husband Ken, Scott Corey and wife Robin, and Gail Bucklin and husband Tom; her grandchildren, Gabe Corey and wife Nicole, Cheryl Smith and husband Jim, Beth Leary and husband Sean, Erin Allen and husband Peter, Matthew Corey and wife Jenna, William Bucklin and wife Katie, and Jessica Bucklin. Roberta is also survived by her 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother Richard Spinney and wife Rita and their family; as well as by loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Roberta was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Orman Corey.Visiting hours will be held at Faith Church on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Roberta's celebration of life will be held at Faith Church on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following the service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com Roberta's family would like to thank Maine Medical Center in Portland and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for their caring support in her final days.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Roberta's name to the:Waterville HumaneSociety100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

