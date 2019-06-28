Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Graveside service 2:00 PM Maine Veteran's Cemetery Civic Center Drive Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Robert "Bob" Young, 92, of Skowhegan closed his blue eyes for the last time on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born to Gilbert Young and Beatrice Hiscock in Round Pond, on April 30, 1927.



Bob lost his father and a sister at a young age to TB and much of his childhood to circumstance. Seeking a better life, he left the family home in Anson, far too young, and was educated from the school of hard knocks. The life lessons were rough but he learned well and gained the value of integrity, character and a strong work ethic. He joined the Navy and served in



He married Gloria Beane on Feb. 16, 1947 and her family became his, filling a void in his life. For 66 years they lived together in Skowhegan, raising a family and making a life. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, trapping and boating spending much of his free time at camp on Lake Moxie. He was a woodsman, a boxer, an auctioneer and a pilot with an insatiable curiosity for the next challenge.



From motorcycles to ponies, snowshoes to canoes - he had a zest for life that never left him. Always willing to lend a hand, he was a fine friend and great father.



He is survived by his four daughters, Donna (Henry) Boynton, Susan Molley, Joy Mase (John Lewis) of Skowhegan and Jill (Darrell) Holt of Madison; grandchildren, Kelly, Lorry and Chelsie Boynton, Chris and Nick Molley, Jacquie Mase, and Samantha and Chandra Holt; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and sisters-in-law, Gloria Young and Dorothy Beane.



He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria in 2013; and her parents, Donald and Marie Beane; two sons-in-law, Ron Mase and Joe Molley; his two brothers, Raymond and Leon Young and sisters, Joy Young and Marion St Peter. He was proud to call Jon Powers his friend.



A graveside service will be held July 9, at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta followed by a celebration of life at his home on 202 Bigelow Hill Road in Skowhegan.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the



Somerset Humane Society



P.O. Box 453



Skowhegan, ME 04976







SKOWHEGAN - Robert "Bob" Young, 92, of Skowhegan closed his blue eyes for the last time on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born to Gilbert Young and Beatrice Hiscock in Round Pond, on April 30, 1927.Bob lost his father and a sister at a young age to TB and much of his childhood to circumstance. Seeking a better life, he left the family home in Anson, far too young, and was educated from the school of hard knocks. The life lessons were rough but he learned well and gained the value of integrity, character and a strong work ethic. He joined the Navy and served in World War II , expanding his horizons at sea. From living on the streets of Portland as a kid to driving truck, working the log drive, hand sewing shoes, driving taxi, selling insurance, antiquing, and, as he is so well remembered by many, as the care taker at Coburn Park - to say he was a self-made man is an understatement. He was community minded with involvement in the Sportsman Club, The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and the Skowhegan Lions Club.He married Gloria Beane on Feb. 16, 1947 and her family became his, filling a void in his life. For 66 years they lived together in Skowhegan, raising a family and making a life. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, trapping and boating spending much of his free time at camp on Lake Moxie. He was a woodsman, a boxer, an auctioneer and a pilot with an insatiable curiosity for the next challenge.From motorcycles to ponies, snowshoes to canoes - he had a zest for life that never left him. Always willing to lend a hand, he was a fine friend and great father.He is survived by his four daughters, Donna (Henry) Boynton, Susan Molley, Joy Mase (John Lewis) of Skowhegan and Jill (Darrell) Holt of Madison; grandchildren, Kelly, Lorry and Chelsie Boynton, Chris and Nick Molley, Jacquie Mase, and Samantha and Chandra Holt; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and sisters-in-law, Gloria Young and Dorothy Beane.He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria in 2013; and her parents, Donald and Marie Beane; two sons-in-law, Ron Mase and Joe Molley; his two brothers, Raymond and Leon Young and sisters, Joy Young and Marion St Peter. He was proud to call Jon Powers his friend.A graveside service will be held July 9, at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta followed by a celebration of life at his home on 202 Bigelow Hill Road in Skowhegan.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to theSomerset Humane SocietyP.O. Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976 Published in Central Maine on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close