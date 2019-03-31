Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Stanley Stephenson. View Sign

WINTHROP - Robert Stanley Stephenson, 75, died on March 26, 2019 in the Togus VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 19, 1943 in Brockport, N.Y. to William and Ruth Stephenson. He grew up on a dairy farm with 26 cows he would famously say he milked before going to school each day. It was here on the farm that he learned his strong work ethic. Bob attended Brockport High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, bowled on the high school team, and was inducted into a local men's league. After high school, Bob became the first member of his family to go to college, going to Rochester Institute of Technology for his BA. He continued his education at Columbia Business School earning his MBA. He then joined the U.S. Navy for three years serving with distinction as an officer on the USS Nespelen and USS Seattle, of which he was very proud.



After leaving the service he worked in New York City, first as a certified public accountant at Peat Marwick and then as an investment analyst at Chase Manhattan Bank. Next, he moved to Boston, where he continued as an analyst and portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and Dewey Square before retiring in the year 2000, after nearly 30 years in the field.



In retirement, Bob moved full time to Winthrop, where he pursued many other interests: the woodlands and its wildlife, raising vegetables, and running a woodstove. For over 10 years, he worked with others reviving antique buildings, including the one-room North Wayne Schoolhouse, the 1840 Wayne Town House, and the 1827 Union Meeting House in Readfield. He also designed and built two houses in Winthrop, one of which he lived in all his years there. As anyone who has seen his bookshelves, can attest he was an amateur scholar of American history, especially the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. He was an ardent supporter of the Civil War Preservation Trust.



Bob had two sons, Robert and Jon, with his first wife, Janice, to whom he was married for 15 years. He also adopted one son, William, with his second wife, Betsy Bowen, to whom he was married to for over 30 years, until his last day.



Bob is survived by his wife, Betsy; his sons, Robert, Jon and William, his daughters-in-law, Denise (Robert) and Charlotte (Jon); four grandchildren Andrew, Paige, Graham and Elise; his brother, William John; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth; and sister, Joan.



Funeral services will be held at the Wayne Community Church at a later date. The Stephenson family would like to extend its gratitude to all the staff at the Oak Grove Center and the Togus VA Medical Center for their attentiveness and loving care.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be sharted with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to Heifer International, which supports the distribution of farm animals to women whose use them to provide for their families.







