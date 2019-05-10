Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. Beattie. View Sign Service Information Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 (207)-487-5106 Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSFIELD - Robert S. Beattie, 89, died in an automobile accident on Monday, May 6, 2019.He was predeceased by his wife, Jean McMann Beattie and sister, Gloria Beattie McNichol.Robert is survived by his son, Rob Beattie and partner, Kris Campbell of Topsham; four stepchildren: Carol Anthony and husband, Chris of Pittsfield, Steve Champagne and wife, Leslie of Portland, Jean Champagne of St. Paul, Minn. and Ellen Rex and husband, Steve of Glendale, Ariz.; his sister, Joyce Beattie Williams of Pittsfield; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.He was born in Pittsfield to Charles G. and Marguerite Beattie.Robert attended Pittsfield schools, graduating from Maine Central Institute in 1948. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served with the 112th Infantry Regiment of the Pennsylvania National Guard. While serving, he spent 18 months in Stuttgart, Germany and traveled extensively throughout Europe. After he served, he joined VFW Post 1285 in Waterville and American Legion Post #73 in Corinna. He enjoyed participating in the raffles and frequent dinners that Post #73 would put on. Bob joined Meridian Lodge #125 in Pittsfield where he was raised a Master Mason and went on to become a Shriner joining the Anah Temple in Bangor. Bob also joined the Scottish Rite and became a 32nd degree Mason and recently received a certificate for being a member for 60 years. He was very proud of the organizations he belonged to and often spoke of the values they represented to him and the community.Upon returning to Pittsfield from the Army he worked for Maingas, selling and delivering propane throughout the area. He entered into business with his father running C.G. Beattie and Son Propane and Appliance in Pittsfield for many years. After the business was sold in 1970 he went to work at JK Wright Chevrolet as a salesman, until he retired in 1995. Throughout the years he also enjoyed buying and selling real estate all across Maine.Bob was active in the local community on many levels serving as town selectman from 1957-1962 and served a term as mayor. Later, he was also on the Pittsfield Board of Appeals. As many knew he was a lifelong conservative and served on the Republican State Committee as well as various Republican committees for Somerset County and Pittsfield.Throughout his life he loved to travel... sometimes it was planned and sometimes it was a spontaneous trip to Quebec. He took his first trip there in 1935 with his parents to visit family and returned numerous times over the years always enjoying family and everything Quebec had to offer. Luckily he was able to take his last trip to Quebec on May 5 with his son, Rob and good friend and business partner, Rupert White, to get the 'world's best' maple syrup. Over the years he loved to spend time in the summer at Moose Pond with family and friends, telling old stories, embellishing a few things and always providing a laugh.The past several years Bob could be seen almost daily for lunch at the Newport McDonald's and other area restaurants for dinner. His family would like to thank McDonald's, Sunrise Café, The Farmers Table and Irving's Big Stop Restaurant for always looking after him and giving him a helping hand out to the car if he needed it. They would also would like to thank his caregiver, Sherry Humphrey, who helped give him a great quality of life the past few years.

