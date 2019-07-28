Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John's Catholic Church 26 Monument Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Robert R. Gagnon, 75, of Waterville, passed away after a brief illness at MaineGeneral Medical Center on July 25, 2019 with his family at his side.



Bob was born in Waterville on April 29, 1944, a son of Reginald and Gabrielle (Gagne) Gagnon. He married Irene Gagnon on May 30, 1964.



Robert attended St. John's Catholic School and Winslow High School. He graduated from Winslow High School in 1962 where he played football. After graduation, he was employed at LaVerdiere's Warehouse where he was a warehouse foreman for 25 years. After LaVerdiere's closed he was employed as the manager of the Waterville



Bob was a lifetime member of the Waterville Elks Club. A loyal member for many years, Bob took great pride in his work within the Elks Club serving on many committees including trustee and secretary. He loved every minute spent at the Elks and for many years, considered it to be his "home away from home".



Bob and Irene shared 55 years of marriage. The highlight of those 55 years was spending time with family. Bob loved taking charge and organizing the family Fourth of July lawn darts tournament spending days creating the perfect tournament bracket and competitively vying to be the yearly champion. One of Bob's greatest joys in life was time spent with his grandchildren. They were a great source of pride and he loved each one of them in their own special way. He loved the days he spent as a supportive and faithful fan during their various sporting events throughout the years.



Bob and Irene shared a close relationship with sister and brother-in-law, Donald and Jeanne French of Fairfield. He cherished their many day trips to the coast, occasional trips to the Casino, and vacations to Pennsylvania.



Survivors include wife, Irene; sons, Robert and wife, Shelly of Augusta, Steve and wife, Christy of Winslow, Jeffrey and wife, Christina of Davenport, Iowa. Pepere will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Nicole Newell (David), Bobby (Whitney), Nathan, Ryan, and Joshua; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Barbara Cowan of Waterville, brother Roger and wife, Joanne of Benton, sister-in law, Jeanne and her husband, Donald French of Fairfield, sister-in-law, Fernande Balian of Lawrenceville, Ga.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was predeceased in death by his parents.



Per Bob's request, there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at St. John's Catholic Church, 26 Monument Street, Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove St., Waterville.



Arrangements and services are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at



The family would like to offer their thanks and gratitude to the staff in the Critical Care Unit of Maine General Medical Center. A special thanks to Dr. Joyce, and nurses Josh, Edie, and Jenise who gave extraordinary and compassionate care to Bob during his brief stay.



"When those we love have left this earth, we can still feel them near, we'll see a picture, hear a song, and it's just like they are here, and when we call upon our Faith, when we believe and trust, we know the ones we care about are always close to us."







