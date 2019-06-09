Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Patrick "Rob" Condon Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SARASOTA, Fla. - Robert "Rob" Patrick Condon Jr. 69, died June 4, 2019, following a short illness in Sarasota, Fla. He was a former resident of Gardiner, Maine.



The son of Robert Patrick and Patricia Ann Condon, he was born Feb. 11, 1950 in Brockton, Mass., and moved to Gardiner with his family in 1959. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1967. An exceptional athlete, he excelled at basketball, downhill skiing, and pool. He attended St. Francis College in Biddeford, where he played basketball for one season, and served in the Maine National Guard. He put his pool-playing skills to good use at St. Francis and in the Guard, earning walk-around money from friends and other players who tried but could never beat him.



He married Kathy Rogers of Gardiner in 1969, and was blessed with two wonderful children, Melissa (Edward) Varteresian and Brett (Stacy Trudeau) Condon and four grandchildren Mia and Matthew Varteresian and Nicholas Trudeau and Shelly Condon.



Rob was a proud and talented fourth-generation shoe man, and spent his life in the industry, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all of whom were shoe manufacturers in Brockton. He worked for a time at R.P Hazzard Shoe Company in Augusta and Hanover Shoe in Hanover, Pa. His father often said that Rob was the best natural salesman he had ever known, and as the domestic shoe industry declined father and son worked together at R.P. Condon Sales Company representing shoe manufacturers in Canada, Italy, and Japan. He was among the first American shoe men to visit China in the 1970s following President Richard Nixon's diplomatic overtures to the Peoples Republic of China and lived in Shanghai for several months.



Rob possessed a marvelous sense of humor and wit and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Bruins. He loved to discuss current events and remained a proud Democrat his entire life.



He married Flo Zilinskis on Christmas Eve, 1987, and enjoyed several decades with a loving and caring wife who tenderly cared for him in his later years as his health failed. Mr. Condon's extended family is exceptionally grateful to Flo for her presence in Rob's life.



In addition to Flo and his children and grandchildren, Rob is survived by his brothers, John (Brooke) Condon of Bridgewater, Mass., Mark (Mary Lou) Condon of Madison, Wis., Ellen (David) Hilt of Gardiner, Kevin Condon of Westport, Mass., and Shane (Karen) Condon of Gardiner. He was uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Christopher (Caroline) Condon, and his sister-in-law, Deborah Foley Condon, Kevin's wife.



Following cremation in Florida, a small family service is planned in Massachusetts.







SARASOTA, Fla. - Robert "Rob" Patrick Condon Jr. 69, died June 4, 2019, following a short illness in Sarasota, Fla. He was a former resident of Gardiner, Maine.The son of Robert Patrick and Patricia Ann Condon, he was born Feb. 11, 1950 in Brockton, Mass., and moved to Gardiner with his family in 1959. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1967. An exceptional athlete, he excelled at basketball, downhill skiing, and pool. He attended St. Francis College in Biddeford, where he played basketball for one season, and served in the Maine National Guard. He put his pool-playing skills to good use at St. Francis and in the Guard, earning walk-around money from friends and other players who tried but could never beat him.He married Kathy Rogers of Gardiner in 1969, and was blessed with two wonderful children, Melissa (Edward) Varteresian and Brett (Stacy Trudeau) Condon and four grandchildren Mia and Matthew Varteresian and Nicholas Trudeau and Shelly Condon.Rob was a proud and talented fourth-generation shoe man, and spent his life in the industry, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all of whom were shoe manufacturers in Brockton. He worked for a time at R.P Hazzard Shoe Company in Augusta and Hanover Shoe in Hanover, Pa. His father often said that Rob was the best natural salesman he had ever known, and as the domestic shoe industry declined father and son worked together at R.P. Condon Sales Company representing shoe manufacturers in Canada, Italy, and Japan. He was among the first American shoe men to visit China in the 1970s following President Richard Nixon's diplomatic overtures to the Peoples Republic of China and lived in Shanghai for several months.Rob possessed a marvelous sense of humor and wit and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Bruins. He loved to discuss current events and remained a proud Democrat his entire life.He married Flo Zilinskis on Christmas Eve, 1987, and enjoyed several decades with a loving and caring wife who tenderly cared for him in his later years as his health failed. Mr. Condon's extended family is exceptionally grateful to Flo for her presence in Rob's life.In addition to Flo and his children and grandchildren, Rob is survived by his brothers, John (Brooke) Condon of Bridgewater, Mass., Mark (Mary Lou) Condon of Madison, Wis., Ellen (David) Hilt of Gardiner, Kevin Condon of Westport, Mass., and Shane (Karen) Condon of Gardiner. He was uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Christopher (Caroline) Condon, and his sister-in-law, Deborah Foley Condon, Kevin's wife.Following cremation in Florida, a small family service is planned in Massachusetts. Published in Central Maine on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close