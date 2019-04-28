Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Robert Palmer Blount, 70, lost his battle with cancer on April 21, 2019, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., surrounded by his daughters. Bob was born Aug. 4, 1948, in Providence, R.I. to F. Nelson and Ruth Palmer Blount. He spent his childhood growing up on the family farm in Dublin, N.H. After graduating college, Bob taught science in South Carolina for a year before moving to Maine and purchasing a farm. He milked dairy cows for 24 years. He was employed by Dairy One of New York when he retired. He is survived by four daughters, Jennifer Reed (Ed) of Richfield Springs, N.Y., Loralei Burbank (Jeremy), Melissa Wall (Dan), Crysten Blount all of Vassalboro; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; three brothers and their wives, a sister; and many nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.







