Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Old South Congregational Church 135 Second St. Hallowell , ME View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Maple Hill Farm 11 Inn Road Hallowell , ME View Map Burial Following Services Hallowell Cemetery

HALLOWELL - Robert O. Gray, 80, of Hallowell, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home.Bob was born in Augusta on Sept. 26, 1938, the son of George and Ruth (Johnson) Gray and later stepson of Carroll Gray. He grew up in Hallowell and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in Civil Engineering.After graduating from UMO, Bob worked for the Maine DOT before moving to California for seven years where he worked to bring water from the Colorado River to the city of Los Angeles. He then returned to Maine and joined his former engineering professor, John Bridge, at the then Bridge Construction Company. He became Bridge's Chief Engineer and remained in that position for 35 years before retiring in 1999. In 1978, Bob met and married Lyn Avery and took on the daunting role of being a step-parent to two young children, and then added two children of his own to become a family of six in less than four years.Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, hiking, snowmobiling and many other outdoor activities with his family. Throughout his life, Bob remained active in his childhood church, the Old South Congregational Church. He served for several years on the Hallowell Water District Committee. During retirement, Bob served as the VP for the Board of Arch Beta and also helped to maintain Old South's property and buildings until his health kept him at home. Bob was predeceased by his parents; a stepbrother, Paul Gray and a stepsister, Alice Sanborn.He is survived by his wife, Lyn; his children, Kim Hare and her husband Craig of Bedford, N.H., Adam Gray of Olympia, Wash., Matthew Coriaty of South Orange, N.J., Alison O'Sullivan and her husband Bill of Bedford, N.H.; his sister, Betty Isele of Saranac Lake, NY; his sisters-in-law-law, Cynthia Gray of Gardiner and Jan Avery of Augusta; his grandchildren, Avery O'Sullivan (9), Ethan (8) and Evan Hare (6); and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may visit at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta on Friday, August 30 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Old South Congregational Church, 135 Second St., Hallowell. Burial will follow at the Hallowell Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, a celebration of life will be held at Maple Hill Farm, 11 Inn Road, Hallowell.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hubbard Free Library 115 Second St.Hallowell, ME or: Crohns and Colitis Foundation 733 Third Ave., Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

