WINTHROP - Robert (Red) Leroy Fisher, 79, died peacefully at his home Sept. 23, 2019. He was born in New Milford, Ohio on May 29, 1940 to William and Evelyn Richardson Fisher, the middle of five children.
Red spent most of his young adult life growing up in Johnstown, Pa. In 1957 he enlisted in the US Army 86th Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. He trained ROTC cadets in Fort Bill, Okla. and completed a tour in Vietnam. He went to Iceland, Germany and Korea before ending his military career of 11 years, 11 months and 29 days of service for his country with honorable discharge.
Red worked for Stanley Tool in New Britain, Conn. and then for American Van Lines driving up and down the east coast. He moved to Maine in 1974 working for Ralph Carter, Simpson Egg Farm and Tuck Farm. In 1979, he married Audrey Norton. He and his wife worked for Progressive Distributors for 19 years before retiring in 1995. After his retirement, he was a part-time bonded courier and a jack of all trades until his service related disability limited his ability to work.
He was a member of the Alfred Maxwell Post 40 in Winthrop for 47 years. He loved to go to Moosehead to hunt and fish. He loved his labrador retrievers, especially Chancie, his 110 lb. black lab.
He never complained about all the pain he lived with for so many years. He was a kind and caring person, helping those in need. He was known as the "candy man", always handing out chocolate candy.
Red is predeceased by his parents; his wife of 38 years, Audrey, his brother, Bill Fisher and sister, Patty Rummel.
He is survived by his sister, Jane Jury and her husband Terry, his brother, Tim Fisher and his wife Cathy; and stepchildren, Buddy Norton, Constance Smith and Cindy Rummel. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and stepgrandchildren.
Thank you to the staff at Togus VA Hospital for all the years of care, The Veterans Home, and Barbara from Homecare for her assistance and companionship.
A committal service with full military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, in the chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 28, 2019