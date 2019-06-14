Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Robert "Ted" Leonard Hamlin Jr., 77 years young, passed on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with his loving wife, Hildred, of fifty-nine years, at his side.



Robert was born on Jan. 9, 1942, in Waterville, the eldest child of Robert and Marionette (Desmond) Hamlin. He graduated from Lawrence High School, in Fairfield. On Sept. 13, 1959, he married Hildred (Murphy) Hamlin. They lived in Massachusetts for many years, where Ted managed an apartment complex in Whitman. They moved to Florida sixteen years ago. Ted retired in 2012 from Orlando Utilities Commission.



Ted was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Paul and Ricky and his sister, Kelly.



He is survived by his wife; and his children, Julie (Hamlin) Ward of Georgia and Keith Hamlin of Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Geneva Darlene, Nikolaus Garnell, Shawn Leonard, Kyle Patrick and Janessa Leigh; 10 great-grandchildren, Ayrienne Shaeleigh, Aubrielle Genevieve, Trenton Joel Edward, Jayden Nikolaus, Emma Star, Emberleigh Elizabeth, Eralynn Elise, Matt Casey Robert, Levi Robert Patrick and Kenzie-Mae Olivia; siblings, Carol, Tim, David, Mary, Larry, Mack, Jack, Martha, John, Kathy, Steve, Judy, Randy, Terry, Sherry, Patsy and Susan.



Services will be held at a later date.







ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Robert "Ted" Leonard Hamlin Jr., 77 years young, passed on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with his loving wife, Hildred, of fifty-nine years, at his side.Robert was born on Jan. 9, 1942, in Waterville, the eldest child of Robert and Marionette (Desmond) Hamlin. He graduated from Lawrence High School, in Fairfield. On Sept. 13, 1959, he married Hildred (Murphy) Hamlin. They lived in Massachusetts for many years, where Ted managed an apartment complex in Whitman. They moved to Florida sixteen years ago. Ted retired in 2012 from Orlando Utilities Commission.Ted was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Paul and Ricky and his sister, Kelly.He is survived by his wife; and his children, Julie (Hamlin) Ward of Georgia and Keith Hamlin of Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Geneva Darlene, Nikolaus Garnell, Shawn Leonard, Kyle Patrick and Janessa Leigh; 10 great-grandchildren, Ayrienne Shaeleigh, Aubrielle Genevieve, Trenton Joel Edward, Jayden Nikolaus, Emma Star, Emberleigh Elizabeth, Eralynn Elise, Matt Casey Robert, Levi Robert Patrick and Kenzie-Mae Olivia; siblings, Carol, Tim, David, Mary, Larry, Mack, Jack, Martha, John, Kathy, Steve, Judy, Randy, Terry, Sherry, Patsy and Susan.Services will be held at a later date. Published in Central Maine on June 14, 2019

