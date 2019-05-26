Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Webber. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OAKFIELD - Robert Lee Webber, 76 of Spaulding Lake Road, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He was born Aug. 12, 1942, in Gardiner, the son of Robert and Janet Edgecomb Webber.







He graduated from Monmouth Academy and enlisted in the Army National Guard.







While raising a family of three children, he worked at St. Johnsbury Trucking Company for over 30 years. On Sept. 12, 1992, he married Natalie Mitchell. In 1996, they moved to New Hampshire, where Lee worked for over 10 years for his brother at Aerorepair in Manchester. In 2008, they moved back to Maine.







Lee enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, riding on back roads especially to Howe Brook. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.







Surviving are his wife, Natalie; children, Roberta Pearson of Wales, Lisa Vargas and her husband, Angel, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Michael Webber and his wife, Tammy, of Statham, N.H.; stepchildren, Shawn Batchelder of Cutler and Shane Batchelder of Stacyville; brother, David Webber and his wife, Debra, of The Villages, Fla.; sisters, Muriel Griffin and her husband, Don, of Springhill, Fla., Janet (Louise) Dumont of Lewiston; mother-in-law, Lucile Mitchell of Smyrna; sister-in-law, Bonnie Collier and her husband, Jerry, of Oakfield, brother-in-law, Byron Mitchell and his wife, Mary, of Steep Falls; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.







He was predeceased by his parents and father-in-law, Joseph Mitchell.







Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where a memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the memorial service in Litchfield Plains Cemetery, Litchfield.







Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website







