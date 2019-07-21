|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Lagrange.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|
Funeral
View Map
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
|
Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery
WATERVILLE - Robert "Bob" Lagrange, 85, of Waterville passed from this life to the next on Thursday July 18, 2019. He was born on Sept. 10, 1933 in Waterville, a son of Andrea (Leclair) and Albert Lagrange. He graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1951, where he also played football. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy after which he attended and graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology. He then had a life long career as an engineer with the State of Maine, though he is better remembered as owner of Barney's Hotdogs on College Avenue from 1978 to 2000.
Bob had the good fortune and good sense to marry Marlene Marden in September 1959, and together they would have four children making their home in Waterville. After Marlene's diagnosis of cancer, he devoted his time to caring for her in the last three years of their 42 year marriage.
He was a member of the American Legion and the Elks Club. Bob enjoyed perch fishing, bird watching and feeding, was a Pats and Red Sox fan and a news "junkie". Bob will be remembered for his generosity, readiness to help others, his patience, kindness and integrity. He often went out of his way to quietly help friends, family and neighbors, never expecting anything in return.
Bob was a great chef as well, always at the helm making delicious family meals. Whether it be tourtiere pie, fried chicken or a fantastic tenderloin, his was the best. He had a great mind, a terrific sense of humor and a quick wit. He will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his four children, Michael Lagrange and his wife, Mary of Waterville, David Lagrange of Belgrade, Julie Hoffman and her husband, Geoff of Hanover, Mass., Jim Lagrange and his wife, Teresa of Portland; his six grandchildren, Kyle, Aaron, Emma, Grace, Jack and Nate; and his sister, Jeannine.
He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years in 2002; his brothers, Richard, Edmund "Babe" and Donald, and his sister, Evelyn.
A time of gathering and visitation will take place on Thursday July 25, from 1-3 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville with a brief funeral home service beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will be on Friday July 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with Bob's family.
For those who wish, please consider a contribution in Bob's memory to
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
450 Brookline Avenue
Boston, MA 02215
Published in Central Maine on July 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|