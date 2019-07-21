Robert "Bob" Lagrange (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Lagrange.
Service Information
Veilleux Funeral Home
8 Elm Street
Waterville, ME
04901
(207)-872-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Veilleux Funeral Home
8 Elm Street
Waterville, ME 04901
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Veilleux Funeral Home
8 Elm Street
Waterville, ME 04901
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery
78 Grove Street
Waterville, ME
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WATERVILLE - Robert "Bob" Lagrange, 85, of Waterville passed from this life to the next on Thursday July 18, 2019. He was born on Sept. 10, 1933 in Waterville, a son of Andrea (Leclair) and Albert Lagrange. He graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1951, where he also played football. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy after which he attended and graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology. He then had a life long career as an engineer with the State of Maine, though he is better remembered as owner of Barney's Hotdogs on College Avenue from 1978 to 2000.

Bob had the good fortune and good sense to marry Marlene Marden in September 1959, and together they would have four children making their home in Waterville. After Marlene's diagnosis of cancer, he devoted his time to caring for her in the last three years of their 42 year marriage.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Elks Club. Bob enjoyed perch fishing, bird watching and feeding, was a Pats and Red Sox fan and a news "junkie". Bob will be remembered for his generosity, readiness to help others, his patience, kindness and integrity. He often went out of his way to quietly help friends, family and neighbors, never expecting anything in return.

Bob was a great chef as well, always at the helm making delicious family meals. Whether it be tourtiere pie, fried chicken or a fantastic tenderloin, his was the best. He had a great mind, a terrific sense of humor and a quick wit. He will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by his four children, Michael Lagrange and his wife, Mary of Waterville, David Lagrange of Belgrade, Julie Hoffman and her husband, Geoff of Hanover, Mass., Jim Lagrange and his wife, Teresa of Portland; his six grandchildren, Kyle, Aaron, Emma, Grace, Jack and Nate; and his sister, Jeannine.

He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years in 2002; his brothers, Richard, Edmund "Babe" and Donald, and his sister, Evelyn.

A time of gathering and visitation will take place on Thursday July 25, from 1-3 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville with a brief funeral home service beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will be on Friday July 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with Bob's family.

For those who wish, please consider a contribution in Bob's memory to

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

450 Brookline Avenue

Boston, MA 02215

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on July 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waterville, ME   (207) 872-7676
funeral home direction icon