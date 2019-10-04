Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

CORNVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Lafountain Sr. (Bob) share with you his passing on Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 74.



He was born on June 11, 1945, the son of James and Dorothy Lafountain. He was educated in the schools of upstate New York.



Bob had many hobbies and interest over the years. He was a collector of old coins, comic books and baseball cards. There were many great times spent playing poker with family and friends. Good times were had by all. For many years he enjoyed coon hunting and trapping with his son and a few buddies. He built his own greenhouse and loved gardening. He took great pleasure in seeing things grow, but his passion was bowling. He truly loved the sport and all his bowling buddies



Bob over the years was in the laborers, roofing and painters union until he opened and operated his own painting business for over 30 years.



Bob loved his family and friends. He was an outgoing, fun loving person. He was a jokester, but he never teased or picked on anyone he did not like. He will be truly missed and never forgotten.



He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Ernie.



Bob will always be lovingly remembered by his wife Judy of 53 years; his son Robert Jr. and partner Patricia Gould, daughter Laurie Hayden and husband Mitchell, grandchildren, Ashley, Nathan, Dylen, Bayley and Hunter.



At Bob's request there will not be a funeral service. A private gathering will be held by family and close friends.



Special thanks to the Beacon Hospice staff, especially Tammy and Aaron for the wonderful care he received from them.



Arrangements under the care of Dan and Scott Cremation and Funeral Service.445 Waterville Rd, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.



In Bob's memory



please perform a kind act



for someone in need







