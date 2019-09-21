WINTHROP - Robert K. Edwards, 83, a longtime teacher at Winthrop High School, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.He was born Sept. 13, 1936, in New Gloucester, Maine, the son of the late Ken and Jean (Price) Edwards.Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Espinosa.He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Donna Edwards, of Winthrop; his children, Michael Edwards and his wife, Karen, of Seattle, Wash., Cathy Coady of Norway, Maine and Jonathan Edwards and his wife, Beth, of Gorham, Maine; as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where a celebration of Bob's life will start at 4 p.m., following the visitation. A committal service with military honors will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Bridgton at a later date and time to be announced.Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.comIn lieu of flowers,contributions inMr. Edwards' memory may be made toWinthrop High School Science Dept.211 Rambler RoadWinthrop, ME 04364
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 21, 2019