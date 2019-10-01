AUGUSTA - Robert J. Shaw, 81, of Augusta passed away on Sept. 24, 2019 at home. He was born on August 16, 1938.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, and spending time with family and friends. He was always up for a good debate or playing a little practical joke by snatching something when you weren't looking or picking your pocket if he thought he could get away with it.
A Navy veteran, Bob worked at Togus VA for over 20 years before retiring and moving to Florida where he enjoyed being a security guard for the Museum of Arts and Science.
Bob is predeceased by his beloved wife, Sally J. Shaw; his mother, Cecelia O'Clair, his father John 'Red' Shaw.
He is survived by his children Deborah Morton, Robert Laster, Melanie DiFloures and Troy Shaw; his grandchildren, Bret Loftus, Braden Loftus, Hannah Morton, James Morton, Jeremy Morton, Janas Morton, Jacob Barrows, Savannah DiFloures, Alexandra Shaw, Abigail Shaw and Andrew Shaw; as well as several great-grandchildren; cousins; and many, many good friends.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 12, 2019 at the Elks Lodge in Augusta, from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alfond Cancer Center or the .
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 1, 2019