Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Yogi Bear/Yonderhill Campground 221 Lakewood Road Madison , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Robert J. Bushey, 83, passed away May 22, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 21, 1936 in Skowhegan, the son of Charles A. and Yvonne (Bolduc) Bushey.



Robert "Bob" graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1955, when he then joined the National Guard. Although he did not see active battle, Bob quickly rose through the ranks and became a sergeant after only six months. On June 25, 1960 he married Patricia Atkinson at the Methodist Church in Skowhegan. Bob and Pat would have celebrated their 59th anniversary next month.



All of Bob's working years were dedicated to the grocery and hardware business, beginning with the A&P. He then worked at Sampson's/Shop 'n Save for several years before taking a position with Campbell's True Value Hardware, where he retired from after over 20 years of service in 2012.



Bob loved playing and watching sports. He was an avid golfer, skier, fisherman and card player. If you couldn't find him on the golf course, he would be watching it on TV while beating someone at cribbage or poker. Bob was also a member of the Eagles Club. Although he rooted for all New England sports teams, his life-long love for the Red Sox was unrivaled, never missing a game. Bob cherished the time he spent with family at the camp he built himself on Pleasant Pond in Caratunk. He worked tirelessly to make a special place for family vacations where he would swim, fish, waterski and canoe with his children and grandchildren. In his retirement, Bob was a huge fan of the Price is Right - religiously watching it every weekday.



Bob was also a great cook. His breakfasts were often requested and his "famous" Italian meatballs were always expected at every event, big or small. Bob liked to sing while he cooked; in fact, he liked to sing when he did anything, often making up crazy words to a tune. It's these silly antics and wonderful sense of humor that his family will miss most of all.



Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Bushey of Skowhegan; two sons, Steve Bushey, Jason Bushey and wife, Laurie, all of Skowhegan; two daughters, Libby Foss and husband, Jeff of Madison, Kate Brousseau and husband, Eric of Augusta; three granddaughters, Mary Cates of Skowhegan, Sarah Bushey of Solon, Raychel Bushey of Biddeford, two grandsons, Miller and Logan Foss, both of Madison; four great-granddaughters, McKenna and Brynlee Cates, both of Skowhegan, Bella and Emma Pinkham, both of Skowhegan, great-grandson, Elliott Cates of Skowhegan; brother, Frank Bushey of Skowhegan; as well as several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his mother, Yvonne Bolduc, father, Charles A. Bushey; two sisters, Doris Morse and Geraldine Corson, brother, Edmund Bushey.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at Yogi Bear/Yonderhill Campground, 221 Lakewood Road, Madison.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Robert's memory to



The , Maine Affiliate



51 US Route 1, Suite M



Scarborough, ME 04074







SKOWHEGAN - Robert J. Bushey, 83, passed away May 22, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 21, 1936 in Skowhegan, the son of Charles A. and Yvonne (Bolduc) Bushey.Robert "Bob" graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1955, when he then joined the National Guard. Although he did not see active battle, Bob quickly rose through the ranks and became a sergeant after only six months. On June 25, 1960 he married Patricia Atkinson at the Methodist Church in Skowhegan. Bob and Pat would have celebrated their 59th anniversary next month.All of Bob's working years were dedicated to the grocery and hardware business, beginning with the A&P. He then worked at Sampson's/Shop 'n Save for several years before taking a position with Campbell's True Value Hardware, where he retired from after over 20 years of service in 2012.Bob loved playing and watching sports. He was an avid golfer, skier, fisherman and card player. If you couldn't find him on the golf course, he would be watching it on TV while beating someone at cribbage or poker. Bob was also a member of the Eagles Club. Although he rooted for all New England sports teams, his life-long love for the Red Sox was unrivaled, never missing a game. Bob cherished the time he spent with family at the camp he built himself on Pleasant Pond in Caratunk. He worked tirelessly to make a special place for family vacations where he would swim, fish, waterski and canoe with his children and grandchildren. In his retirement, Bob was a huge fan of the Price is Right - religiously watching it every weekday.Bob was also a great cook. His breakfasts were often requested and his "famous" Italian meatballs were always expected at every event, big or small. Bob liked to sing while he cooked; in fact, he liked to sing when he did anything, often making up crazy words to a tune. It's these silly antics and wonderful sense of humor that his family will miss most of all.Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Bushey of Skowhegan; two sons, Steve Bushey, Jason Bushey and wife, Laurie, all of Skowhegan; two daughters, Libby Foss and husband, Jeff of Madison, Kate Brousseau and husband, Eric of Augusta; three granddaughters, Mary Cates of Skowhegan, Sarah Bushey of Solon, Raychel Bushey of Biddeford, two grandsons, Miller and Logan Foss, both of Madison; four great-granddaughters, McKenna and Brynlee Cates, both of Skowhegan, Bella and Emma Pinkham, both of Skowhegan, great-grandson, Elliott Cates of Skowhegan; brother, Frank Bushey of Skowhegan; as well as several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his mother, Yvonne Bolduc, father, Charles A. Bushey; two sisters, Doris Morse and Geraldine Corson, brother, Edmund Bushey.A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at Yogi Bear/Yonderhill Campground, 221 Lakewood Road, Madison.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Robert's memory toThe , Maine Affiliate51 US Route 1, Suite MScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Central Maine on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.