AUGUSTA - With family at bedside at Maine Veterans Home in Augusta, Robert Henry Laliberte passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. He was the first born son of the late Edward and Lillian (Gagnon) Laliberte on Sept. 23, 1927.
He was educated in the Augusta school system before enlisting in the Navy during World War II. After separation from the Navy, he pursued his training under the G.I. bill as an apprentice painter and went on to establish a business, Pare & Laliberte Painters. In the late 1980s, he went to work for the Veterans Administration at Togus, where he retired as a supervisor of painters.
Mr. Laliberte was one of the founders of the present day Capital City Rifle Club and a life member of the Calumet Club.
On Sept. 16, 1946, he married his "First Love Forever", Theresa Pomerleau and they celebrated their 72nd anniversary last year.
Mr. Laliberte was predeceased by their daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Laliberte Small and survived by his wife, Theresa; two brothers, Roger Laliberte and husband, Erroll Adams Jr., and Lawrence Laliberte and wife, Tonia; two brothers-in-law, Dan Pomerleau and husband, Al Longstaff and Rene Pomerleau and family; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Pomerleau Shephard and husband, Kit, and Rosemarie Laliberte and family; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Maine Veterans Home, especially nurses Jayda, Kayla, Theresa and Meghan, who gave Robert such special care.
Family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday March 2, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions are preferred to:
St. Jude Children's
Research Hospital,
P.O. Box 1000,
Dept. 142,
Memphis, TN 38101-9908
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 24, 2019