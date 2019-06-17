Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Henry Ferreira. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

UNITY - Robert Henry Ferreira, 76, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, after a courageous battle with cancer.







He was born on Sept. 7, 1942. He was the only child of Henry and Edna Ferreira.







Bob, as he liked to be called was raised in Unity and graduated from Unity-Freedom Academy, class of 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Beaulieu, on Sept. 2,1961.







Bob loved living in Unity and staying connected with many lifelong friends. He was a hard worker and if not at work you could find him always out mowing the lawn, plowing the snow or tinkering on whatever he could find. He was the owner of Ferreira Trucking, which he started while still working a full-time job at the former Chinet Co in Fairfield, or Richard L. Hodges in Unity. Upon his retirement he worked alongside his son, Tim Ferreira, to make Ferreira Trucking what it is today. Bob's passion was to be at the garage with all his employees, his dog, Max, and around the trucks. Asides from the passion of trucks he loved to go to the races and watch NASCAR and happily shared this passion with his children and grandchildren. In his early years he enjoyed hunting, camping and snowmobiling.







Bob was predeceased by his parents, Henry Joseph Ferreira and Edna Anderson Ferreira; his son-in-law, Michael Dean Jones; and father and mother-in-law, Edward and Edwina Beaulieu.







He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Beaulieu Ferreira. He was the loving father of Lori Ferreira Jones of Unity, son, Timothy Ferreira and his wife, Suzanne, of Unity; proud grandfather of Amy Jones Corson and husband, Michael, of Unity, Adam Robert Jones and Nikki Abrahamson of Unity, Alissa Jones Keene and husband, Kyle, of Belfast, Nicholas Ferreira and Hannah Ferreira of Unity; his eight great-granddaughters, Kaylee, Allyee and Rylee Corson of Unity, Mikala, Kristyn, Kelsey and Savanna Jones of Unity and Raegan Keene of Belfast; his sister-in-law, Ann Beaulieu Maglaras and husband, John, of Pittsfield; and his lifelong friends, Bruce Richardson and Carlton Murch.







Bob's children would like to thank Bruce and Ellie Richardson and Carlton and Jackie Murch for their support during his illness. Your friendship meant so much to him and that you remained friends over 70 years.







A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Masonic Lodge at 327 Main St., Unity, Maine. Burial will immediately follow at Unity Pond Cemetery. Family would like to invite you to join them back at the Masonic Lodge for refreshments. Bob loved a good feed and socializing with all his family and friends.







An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at







Arrangement are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care.







