Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9611

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Robert G. Weymouth, 84, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., formerly of Augusta, passed away on June 5, 2019. He was born in Augusta, on June 14, 1934, the first son of Ferdinand "Buster" Weymouth and Julia (Farrell) Weymouth.



He graduated at the age of 17 with honors from Cony High School and then attended UMA before joining the Army National Guard, where he had a prestigious 30 year career at Camp Keyes in Augusta. He retired in 1989 as a lieutenant colonel.



Growing up, Bob was very active in his community. He served as an altar boy at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and attained the rank of eagle scout with the Boy Scouts of America. In addition, he maintained a large paper route all over Augusta throughout his school years, delivering the Kennebec Journal, just as his father and his grandfather had done.



As a young man, Bob contributed to his community immensely with countless hours of volunteering and leadership. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was also a pioneer, of sorts, creating the first weekly St. Mary's Parish BINGO night. He ran this successful fundraiser for many years.



Bob loved sports, especially baseball. For years he served as an umpire for local American Legion and high school games. He also enjoyed being a lecturer at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta and at the Church Of Our Savior in Cocoa Beach, Fla.



Bob was married to his beloved wife, Helen, for 58 years. Together, they raised six children. Later, they enjoyed time with their nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. After retiring, they enjoyed their winters at their home in Cocoa Beach and summered on the lakes of Maine. They also loved traveling; taking many cruises and trips including visits to Hawaii and Ireland.



He was predeceased by his wife, Helen; and his two sons, Stephen and Jeffrey; as well as his sister, Judy (Arbour) Petroske.



Bob leaves behind his four daughters: Barbara Harrington and her husband, David of Chuluota, Fla., Julie Kasperbauer and her husband, Justin of Central City, Neb., Jennifer Richards and her husband, Lee, of Whitefield, and Mary Thurston and her husband, Steve, of Lunenburg, Mass. His survivors also include his two brothers, William Weymouth and James Weymouth, of Augusta; and his beloved grandchildren: Heather, Jordan, Eliza, Isaac, Garrett, Griffin, Thomas, Matthew and MaryElizabeth; and his four great-granddaughters, Lanee, Emery, Maisie and Willow; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Western Ave., Manchester.



Local arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.



Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at:







