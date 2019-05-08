Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 (207)-465-3011 Send Flowers Obituary

OAKLAND - Robert (Bob) G. Fotter, 88, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home in Oakland surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Anson on June 17, 1930, the son of Glenwood and Marion (Pullen) Fotter. Bob was a lifelong resident of Oakland, graduating from Williams High School, class of 1948. Bob began his military career in the U.S. Navy in 1950. He was a member of the Seabees, retiring at the rank of Senior Chief in 1969. His service included being called back to active duty where he was stationed in Chu Lai, Vietnam during the war. He worked for many years as an auto mechanic and had a specialty for working on Saab's. Bob worked for 21 years at the Oakland Post Office, retiring in 1990. Bob began his love of auto racing in 1960. He was an avid ice racer as well as a local track champ at Unity Raceway. He raced his last official ice race at the age of 75. His car #9 was always a threat to the competition.A skilled craftsman, he created many pieces of furniture for his family (always in multiples of six) as well as designing and building their A-frame cottage in northern Maine. The "camp" was a place where family and friends gathered for over 25 years. His other hobbies and interests included dancing with Vi, hunting, four wheeling, cribbage and providing sound advice to his children, grandchildren and others regarding how life should be lived, (but only when asked). Bob also volunteered his services to the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen for thirteen years.He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Dorothy Miner, his first wife Joan (Sanders) Fotter; and his son Wade Fotter. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vivian "Vi" (Bouchard) Fotter; daughters Cheryl Beach and husband Clay, Donna Goodrow and husband James, sons Glenwood "Sandy" Fotter, Kevin O'Leary and wife Emily, Darryll Fotter and wife Maryanne, nieces Daphne LeMay, Jody Workman; sister-in-law Anita White, brother-in-law Dick Bouchard and wife Mary, sister-in-law Jan Deblois, brother-in-law George Bouchard, sister-in-law Patricia Murphy and husband David, sister-in-law Maxine Bouchard; numerous nieces and nephews, "Honorary" children, Debbie Sutton and husband Robert, Richard "Dud" Dudley.Grandchildren include: Dara Gaul and husband Nathan, Justin Beach and wife Susan, Jason Goodrow and Lauren Christina, Shelby Hondo and husband Daniel, Megan Flagg and husband David, Rebecca Fotter, Ashley Libbrecht and husband Josh, Mallory Charles and husband Julius, Katie O'Leary and fiancé Jason Henriquez, Robert W. Fotter, Nathaniel Fotter, Geoffrey Fotter.Great-grandchildren include: Asher Gaul, Axel Gaul, Penelope Beach, Olivia Beach, Braedon Goodrow, Dominic Hondo, Isabelle Hondo, Colton Flagg, Kaeden Libbrecht, Sienna Libbrecht, Kaiya Charles, Naomi Charles.Per his request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside committal service (with military honors) will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Oakland, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank Northern Light Hospice of Waterville for their dedication and compassion. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at







OAKLAND - Robert (Bob) G. Fotter, 88, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home in Oakland surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Anson on June 17, 1930, the son of Glenwood and Marion (Pullen) Fotter. Bob was a lifelong resident of Oakland, graduating from Williams High School, class of 1948. Bob began his military career in the U.S. Navy in 1950. He was a member of the Seabees, retiring at the rank of Senior Chief in 1969. His service included being called back to active duty where he was stationed in Chu Lai, Vietnam during the war. He worked for many years as an auto mechanic and had a specialty for working on Saab's. Bob worked for 21 years at the Oakland Post Office, retiring in 1990. Bob began his love of auto racing in 1960. He was an avid ice racer as well as a local track champ at Unity Raceway. He raced his last official ice race at the age of 75. His car #9 was always a threat to the competition.A skilled craftsman, he created many pieces of furniture for his family (always in multiples of six) as well as designing and building their A-frame cottage in northern Maine. The "camp" was a place where family and friends gathered for over 25 years. His other hobbies and interests included dancing with Vi, hunting, four wheeling, cribbage and providing sound advice to his children, grandchildren and others regarding how life should be lived, (but only when asked). Bob also volunteered his services to the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen for thirteen years.He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Dorothy Miner, his first wife Joan (Sanders) Fotter; and his son Wade Fotter. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vivian "Vi" (Bouchard) Fotter; daughters Cheryl Beach and husband Clay, Donna Goodrow and husband James, sons Glenwood "Sandy" Fotter, Kevin O'Leary and wife Emily, Darryll Fotter and wife Maryanne, nieces Daphne LeMay, Jody Workman; sister-in-law Anita White, brother-in-law Dick Bouchard and wife Mary, sister-in-law Jan Deblois, brother-in-law George Bouchard, sister-in-law Patricia Murphy and husband David, sister-in-law Maxine Bouchard; numerous nieces and nephews, "Honorary" children, Debbie Sutton and husband Robert, Richard "Dud" Dudley.Grandchildren include: Dara Gaul and husband Nathan, Justin Beach and wife Susan, Jason Goodrow and Lauren Christina, Shelby Hondo and husband Daniel, Megan Flagg and husband David, Rebecca Fotter, Ashley Libbrecht and husband Josh, Mallory Charles and husband Julius, Katie O'Leary and fiancé Jason Henriquez, Robert W. Fotter, Nathaniel Fotter, Geoffrey Fotter.Great-grandchildren include: Asher Gaul, Axel Gaul, Penelope Beach, Olivia Beach, Braedon Goodrow, Dominic Hondo, Isabelle Hondo, Colton Flagg, Kaeden Libbrecht, Sienna Libbrecht, Kaiya Charles, Naomi Charles.Per his request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside committal service (with military honors) will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Oakland, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank Northern Light Hospice of Waterville for their dedication and compassion. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to the following:Northern LightHome Care and Hospice 325 "C" Kennedy Memorial Dr. Waterville, ME 04901 Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen 68 Pleasant St. Waterville, ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close