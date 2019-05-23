Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEST GARDINER - On May 20, 2019, Robert A. Evers passed away peacefully, surrounded with love by his family in the home he built 58 years ago. He was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Augusta, the son of Irene and William M. Evers.



Bob, also affectionately called 'Bobby' by some, was a devoted husband, to his wife Patty, and a loving father to his children and their families. He was a great cook, serving up some of his fantastic breakfast dishes when he and his wife were out on their boat the "Patty Ann", or while wintering in Florida. He could make some mean fried potatoes and onions - the aroma wafting through the area. Bob was a tough guy with a soft heart, always willing to lend a helping hand, had a quick wit and a great sense of humor.



Bob served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked for Peachey Builders of Augusta as a building contractor. In 1975, Bob worked for Central Maine Technical College (known now as Central Maine Community College) as an Instructor and retired as Chairperson in December of 1999.



During retirement he and his wife enjoyed summers on the Patty Ann; especially going to their favorite spot "Perry Creek, Vinalhaven" on the coast of Maine. Bob was a lucky lottery winner of two moose permits in his lifetime and on those hunting trips, special memories were made with family and friends. The last 20 years they were snowbirds at their spot in Melbourne Beach, Fla.



He is survived by his love of 61 years, wife Patricia Garland Evers; his daughter Deborah Marceau and her husband Jeff of Belgrade, daughter Brenda Robbins and her husband Timothy of Jefferson. Also surviving are four granddaughters, Sarah Small and husband Alex of Benton, Vanessa Marceau and significant other Matthew Winslow of Belgrade, Jennifer Haskell and husband Eric of Manchester and Janelle McKinnon and husband Jason of West Gardiner; a sister, Sharon Bruneau and husband Dan of San Diego Calif.; four great-grandchildren, Austin, Owen, Sutton, Gunner; and several nieces and a nephew.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, staff and Pastoral Care of Beacon Hospice Care of Augusta.



The family will hold a private memorial in memory of Bob in his special place at the Creek.



In Bob's memory donations may be made to the:



Vinalhaven Land Trust



Skoog Park, PO Box 268



Vinalhaven, ME 04863







