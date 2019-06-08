Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene Peacock. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Norris Funeral Services, Inc. Mt. Hermon Chapel Funeral service 2:00 PM Norris Funeral Services, Inc. Mt. Hermon Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

CANVILLE, Va. - Robert Eugene Peacock, 72, of Danville Va., passed away on June 6, 2019, at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va. Born on August 8, 1946 in Augusta, he was the son of the late Mildred Dow Peacock and the late Merle Peacock, Sr. He was married to Trudy Peacock who survives.Mr. Peacock attended Forest Lawn Baptist church. Prior to his retirement he worked as an Industrial Engineer for 25 years for Health Tex. Mr. Peacock proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam.Surviving in addition to his wife, are two daughters Julie P. Morris (Gary) and Jodi P. Stone (Keith), both of Danville, Va. He is also survived by one sister Pat Richardson (Dave) of Maine and three grandchildren, Michelle Morris , Bryce Stone and Christian Morris. Surviving also are a host of nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Mr. Peacock is predeceased by two brothers, Merle Peacock, Jr. and Jim Peacock.Funeral Services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. atNorris Funeral Services, Inc. Mt. Hermon Chapel. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services, Inc. Mt. Hermon Chapel. Other times at the residence, 121 Wimbish Place, Danville, VA 24541.Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Peacock family. Online condolences may be made at







