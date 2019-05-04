Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Bob, of Waterville, was born in Presque Isle in 1935, the adored only child of Earle Edison Dow and Eunice Victoria Burden Dow.



He graduated from Presque Isle High School and then attended Boston University for one year, playing in the band and in a jazz quartet. He served in the Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956, playing in the Marine Corps band and performing at military and government functions from Maine to Puerto Rico.



After his military service he finished his education at the University of Maine, Orono, concurrently a member of the Maine USMC Reserves. He had a career in radio until retirement. For many years he announced car races at various race tracks throughout central Maine and was an esteemed member of the racing community.



The love of his life, Fay McNally Dow, preceded him in death. He was loved by his family, his community at Pleasant Crossing and his dear friends at Grand Central Cafe. We will miss him.







Published in Central Maine on May 4, 2019

