WINDHAM - Robert Earl Colson, 83, passed away Feb. 10, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Benton, Feb. 23, 1935 to Sherwin and Mable (Shores) Colson.Robert was a graduate of Lawrence High School in Fairfield where he was a member of their football team and studied agriculture as part of the Future Farmers of America. Dairy farming was deeply rooted in his family heritage. Robert also served in the Army National Guard and was promoted to Sergeant First Class until being honorably discharged in 1959. On Oct.12 1974, Robert married Sherry (Birkhimer) the love of his life, and together they raised three children.The automotive industry was a large part of Robert's life. He started at a small auto garage in Fairfield and taught himself to become a diesel technician. In his younger years, Robert enjoyed spending time at Unity Raceway racing stock cars with his childhood friend, Red Giroux. He could rebuild any engine and was able to restore a 1947 Ford Truck which he proudly took to car shows. He retired from Lilly Trucking Corp. in 1994.Along with the automotive industry, Robert had many other hobbies. He and Sherry raised and traveled the country with their Flemish Giant show rabbits- one of which was even selected as the Cadbury Bunny in their famous commercial. They were at one point the #1 rabbit breeders in both the US and Canada. Robert enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing on Highland Lake where he resided. He loved to go four wheeling with his family and friends, particularly his brother Donald. Robert was known for his homemade spaghetti sauce and quick, witted humor. He will be greatly missed by those closest to him.In addition to his parents; Robert was predeceased by his loving wife of 44 years, Sherry Colson.He is survived by his three children whom love and miss him dearly, Robert Colson, Jr. and fiancée Jessica James of Standish, daughters, Jennifer Cutting of Auburn, and Karen Love and husband Duane of Richmond; one brother and best friend, Donald Colson of Benton and his partner Cindy Nelson he was known as "Pops" to Richard and Jeffrey Greenwald whom he thought of as his own; one sister, Caroline Bessey. Robert is survived by an additional six children from his first marriage, Richard, Cindy, Lori, Lisa, Dana, and Diane; along with several grandchildren; great- grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.A graveside service for Robert will be announced in the spring at Mayberry Cemetery, Windham.Online condolences can be made at







