AUGUSTA - Robert E. Levesque, 90, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge following a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on July 9, 1929 a son of the late Arthur and Estelle (Lebel) Levesque.



Mr. Levesque attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.



He had been employed at Levesque Farms for over 35 years. He also had worked for several years at E.E. Taylor Shoe Company.



Mr. Levesque became a member of the Calumet Club in 1958 and was very active, serving as one of the founding members of the Education and Literary Foundation. He was an officer for two years and volunteered on numerous committees.



Mr. Levesque was a life member of both the Calumet Club and the Cushnoc Senior Citizens.



He was predeceased by his two brothers, Andre and Hector Levesque and two sisters, Cecile Douin and Rita Gilber;t as well as two great-grandchildren, Liam and Nicholas.



Mr. Levesque is survived by his wife of 65 years, Aurea M. (Lessard) Levesque of Augusta; four children, Anita Plante and her husband Tom of Warwick, R.I., Elaine Colfer and her husband Steve of Monmouth, Robert Levesque and his wife Randy of Fairfield, Ohio and Joanne LeBlanc of Gray; a sister, Yvette Rouleau of Augusta; eight grandchildren, Kristen, Christina, Meg, Arielle, Sam, Matt, Nathan and Maddie; four great- grandchildren, Alexa, Ava, Leah and Cole; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the Glenridge and Hospice staff who provided loving care to Robert (Pepere) during his short stay at the home. They also were a great comfort and support to his wife Aurea, who faithfully visited every day.



Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Avenue, Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Road, Augusta.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



In lieu of flowers,



the family requests that donations in Robert's memory be made to:







Maine Chapter



383 US Route One



Suite 2C



Scarborough, ME 04074







